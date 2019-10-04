Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 119,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,928 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,799,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,581 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,541,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,893,000 after acquiring an additional 869,051 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Genpact by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,337,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,026,000 after buying an additional 636,974 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,689,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,344,000 after purchasing an additional 424,264 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:G traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.23. 32,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,674. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.76. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.80.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Genpact had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $882.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 21.25%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on G. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Genpact in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.70.

In other Genpact news, Director David Humphrey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $51,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $76,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Private Ltd Gic sold 1,878,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $76,085,719.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,580,720 shares of company stock valued at $509,578,468. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

