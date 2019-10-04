General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 10,516.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 252,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $1,999,946.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 331,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $2,998,423.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 801,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,745. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.43. 22,599,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,338,340. The stock has a market cap of $73.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.66. General Electric has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.83 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

Several brokerages have commented on GE. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup set a $14.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

