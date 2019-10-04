Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Price Target Cut to C$0.85 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$0.95 to C$0.85 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, GMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Gear Energy from C$0.95 to C$0.70 in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

TSE:GXE traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.45. 181,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,035. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.08. Gear Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.97 million and a P/E ratio of 10.23.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$34.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Gear Energy will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gear Energy news, Director Don Gray bought 2,550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,249,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,200,234 shares in the company, valued at C$3,528,114.66. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,579,356 shares of company stock worth $1,264,476.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd. acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

