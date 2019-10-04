Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 380,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $14,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,882.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $187,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLPI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.49. 6,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,766. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $40.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.51.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.33). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $289.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.53%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nomura set a $42.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.75.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

