Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd (NYSE:GCV) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.31

Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd Inc (NYSE:GCV)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.31 and traded as high as $5.29. Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd shares last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 1,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.19.

In other Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $52,700.00. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd by 23.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd by 17.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd by 174.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 11,658 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd by 52.4% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 40,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd by 13.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 90,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

About Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd (NYSE:GCV)

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

