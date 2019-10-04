G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Shares Gap Down to $22.78

G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.31, but opened at $22.78. G1 Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.58, with a volume of 29,861 shares changing hands.
GTHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $72.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.41. The company has a market capitalization of $854.77 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.27.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1,539.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 93,600.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 18.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. 74.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)
G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.
Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.