G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Shares Gap Down to $22.78

G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.31, but opened at $22.78. G1 Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.58, with a volume of 29,861 shares changing hands.

GTHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $72.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.41. The company has a market capitalization of $854.77 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.27.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics Inc will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1,539.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 93,600.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 18.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. 74.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

