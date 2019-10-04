FuzeX (FXT) Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. FuzeX has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $2,156.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FuzeX token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit, COSS, CoinBene and Coinbe. Over the last seven days, FuzeX has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00193053 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.97 or 0.01020091 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00023772 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00091211 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FuzeX Token Profile

FuzeX was first traded on January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 824,627,153 tokens. The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co . The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co

Buying and Selling FuzeX

FuzeX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Livecoin, IDEX, Coinbe, CoinBene, HitBTC, Cobinhood, COSS, Token Store and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

