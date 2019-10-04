Fura Gems (CVE:FURA) Trading Up 18.2%

Fura Gems Inc (CVE:FURA)’s share price was up 18.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, approximately 314,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 88,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.22.

Fura Gems Company Profile (CVE:FURA)

Fura Gems Inc, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of properties. It has interests in emerald concession located in the Boyacá District in Colombia; ruby license in the Montepuez district of Cabo Delgado province in Mozambique; and Coscuez emerald license in San Pablo de Borbur, Boyacá District of Colombia.

