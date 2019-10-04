FundRequest (FND) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.00

FundRequest (CURRENCY:FND) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 4th. One FundRequest token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene and IDEX. During the last seven days, FundRequest has traded up 100.3% against the dollar. FundRequest has a total market capitalization of $60,952.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of FundRequest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012319 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00191718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $83.21 or 0.01017555 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00024055 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00090511 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FundRequest

FundRequest launched on November 28th, 2016. FundRequest’s total supply is 98,611,464 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,782,545 tokens. FundRequest’s official Twitter account is @fundrequest_io . The official website for FundRequest is fundrequest.io . FundRequest’s official message board is blog.fundrequest.io . The Reddit community for FundRequest is /r/fundrequest and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FundRequest

FundRequest can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FundRequest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FundRequest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FundRequest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

