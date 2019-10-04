Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulton Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. It provides retail and commercial banking and investment management and trust services in central and eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, northern Maryland and southern Delaware through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Fulton Bank, Lebanon Valley Farmers Bank, Swineford National Bank, Lafayette Ambassador Bank, FNB Bank, N.A., Great Valley Bank, Hagerstown Trust Company, Delaware National Bank, The Bank of Gloucester County, The Woodstown National Bank & Trust Company, and The Peoples Bank of Elkton. “

FULT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Fulton Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fulton Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.83.

NASDAQ:FULT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.79. The company had a trading volume of 17,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.30. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $221.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.51 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 23.75%. Fulton Financial’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fulton Financial will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 413,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 39,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 767,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,887,000 after purchasing an additional 178,223 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,994,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,653,000 after purchasing an additional 26,929 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

