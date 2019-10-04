Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 9,232 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,232 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 68.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,710,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,337,000 after acquiring an additional 31,883,878 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 584.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,679,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411,523 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 74.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,727,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,023 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 428.3% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,846,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 73.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,428,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,362 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.53.

MO stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,400,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,010,309. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $66.04. The company has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.48 and a 200 day moving average of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

