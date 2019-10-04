Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 1,494 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,842 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 7.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 12,204 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,558,955 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $82,952,000 after purchasing an additional 132,858 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.0% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 127,289 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 557,244 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,651,000 after purchasing an additional 29,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 213,448 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.68. 110,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,269,728. The company has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $57.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.61 and a 200 day moving average of $53.74.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Cowen set a $62.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America set a $65.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. MKM Partners set a $62.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $65.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.28.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

