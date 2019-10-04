Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 875 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,281 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $75,557.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,362.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,722. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VZ traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $58.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,803,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,623,024. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.77. The firm has a market cap of $249.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $61.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.17%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Citigroup set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Nomura set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.30.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

