Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of Fulton Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $16,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $156.55. 145,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,106. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.98. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $164.34.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4298 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

