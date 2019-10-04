FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signition LP now owns 20,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $120.00 price target on shares of FTI Consulting and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti upped their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:FCN traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.24. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.06 and a 12-month high of $111.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.18 and its 200-day moving average is $90.83.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $606.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.56 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 7,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $798,602.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,293.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 9,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $1,029,166.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,745,131.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,095. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

