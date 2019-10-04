FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.24% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the senior secured debt and subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp., formerly known as FS Investment Corporation, is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $6.01 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

FSK stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,330,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,484. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.01. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.84 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 12.11%. Research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Hagan bought 42,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $250,495.00. Insiders acquired 57,100 shares of company stock worth $335,795 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hanson McClain Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS KKR Capital (FSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.