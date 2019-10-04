Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,753,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 447% from the previous session’s volume of 686,551 shares.The stock last traded at $10.28 and had previously closed at $9.45.

FRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $8.00 price target on shares of Frontline and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.26.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $102.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.98 million. Frontline had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 5.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Frontline Ltd will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 354.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,421,397 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,877 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,865,252 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,971,000 after buying an additional 668,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 1,122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after buying an additional 665,850 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 420.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 554,841 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after buying an additional 448,255 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,091,000. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

