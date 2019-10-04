FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS FSNUY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.45. 41,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,271. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. FRESENIUS SE &/S has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $20.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Get FRESENIUS SE &/S alerts:

FRESENIUS SE &/S Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

See Also: Call Option Volume

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for FRESENIUS SE &/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRESENIUS SE &/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.