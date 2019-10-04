Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) received a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective from analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.96% from the stock’s previous close.

FRA has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €77.10 ($89.65).

FRA opened at €75.50 ($87.79) on Friday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 52-week low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 52-week high of €97.26 ($113.09). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €75.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is €73.86.

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

