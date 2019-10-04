Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fox Factory Holding Corp. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of suspension products used primarily on mountain bikes, side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles, off-road vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles. Fox Factory Holding Corp. is headquartered in California. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FOXF. BidaskClub lowered Fox Factory from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Fox Factory from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Fox Factory has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.40.

FOXF traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.62. The company had a trading volume of 310,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,894. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.72. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $49.97 and a 12-month high of $86.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zvi Glasman sold 13,583 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $990,608.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,312.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 461 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $34,579.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,526.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,451 shares of company stock valued at $7,025,869 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1,594.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,431,000 after buying an additional 489,856 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,317,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,496,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,126,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,545,000 after buying an additional 266,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

