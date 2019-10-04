Foundation Resource Management Inc. Sells 12,035 Shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. decreased its position in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 537,176 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 12,035 shares during the quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Transocean worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Transocean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Transocean by 535.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Transocean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Transocean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Transocean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 price target on Transocean and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank set a $7.00 price target on Transocean and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. HSBC set a $12.00 price target on Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Transocean in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.68.

In other news, Director Chad C. Deaton purchased 25,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $132,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at $131,192. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 32,500 shares of company stock worth $162,915. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RIG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.15. 676,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,025,936. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Transocean LTD has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $14.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.54.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). The company had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.81 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 33.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Transocean LTD will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

