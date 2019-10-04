Foundation Resource Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. cut its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 885,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,271 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group accounts for 3.6% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $16,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:JEF traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.93. 74,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,423,892. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average is $19.44. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $23.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.20%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

