Foundation Resource Management Inc. Has $6.62 Million Stock Position in Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the quarter. Seacor makes up about 1.4% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Seacor were worth $6,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CKH. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Seacor by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Seacor by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seacor by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 27,004 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Seacor during the 1st quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacor during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Seacor alerts:

Shares of NYSE CKH traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.35. 3,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.23 and its 200 day moving average is $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.51 million, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.81. Seacor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $51.42.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $197.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.72 million. Seacor had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 4.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Seacor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seacor news, CFO Bruce Weins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $246,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Fabrikant sold 6,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $351,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,085 shares of company stock valued at $3,016,797. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

CKH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Seacor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Seacor

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.