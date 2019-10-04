FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FSUGY. UBS Group raised shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

OTCMKTS:FSUGY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.36. 10,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,317. FORTESCUE METAL/S has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $13.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average of $11.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

