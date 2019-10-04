Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) Shares Down 25.9%

Foresight Energy LP (NYSE:FELP) shares dropped 25.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.23, approximately 1,489,963 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1,569% from the average daily volume of 89,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

FELP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Foresight Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Foresight Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Foresight Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $226.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Foresight Energy LP will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Foresight Energy

Foresight Energy LP engages in the development, mining, production, marketing, transportation, and sale of thermal coal primarily in the eastern United States and internationally. As of February 27, 2019, the company operated two longwall mining complexes with three longwall mining systems in Williamson and Sugar Camp; one continuous mining operation in Macoupin; and the Sitran river terminal on the Ohio River.

