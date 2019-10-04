Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.19.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Flex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of FLEX traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,313,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,975,287. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.19. Flex has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $12.79. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Flex had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flex will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Flex by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,803,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437,416 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in Flex by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 16,315,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,137,000 after buying an additional 5,190,929 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Flex by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,430,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,308,000 after buying an additional 3,159,359 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Flex by 157.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,708,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,064,000 after buying an additional 2,883,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Flex by 409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,470,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,211,000 after buying an additional 2,789,455 shares during the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

