Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Guggenheim

Guggenheim downgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Five Prime Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.40.

NASDAQ FPRX traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $3.64. 215,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,951. The company has a quick ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Five Prime Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48. The company has a market cap of $142.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.89.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.09). Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 842.84% and a negative return on equity of 62.13%. The company had revenue of $3.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 15,164 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,149,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 533,100 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,160,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 568,017 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 1,229.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 170,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

