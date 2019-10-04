First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

Get First Financial Bancorp alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FFBC. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.45. 454,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Financial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.07 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average of $24.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.25.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $156.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Financial Bancorp news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $128,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,216.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 26,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $674,955.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 329,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,352,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,473 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 152,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 134,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,740,000 after purchasing an additional 42,890 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 203,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 445,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 45,870 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bancorp (FFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.