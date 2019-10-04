First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at B. Riley

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at B. Riley from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BUSE. ValuEngine upgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Stephens lowered First Busey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, First Busey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of BUSE stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,557. First Busey has a 12 month low of $23.13 and a 12 month high of $31.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average is $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $101.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Busey will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Busey news, Director David J. Downey bought 7,500 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $180,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 189,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,172.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 365,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,660,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Busey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,598,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,228,000 after acquiring an additional 248,613 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 27,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,143,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,615,000 after acquiring an additional 39,290 shares in the last quarter. 48.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

