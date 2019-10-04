First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund (TSE:RIT) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.08

First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund (TSE:RIT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$19.08 and last traded at C$19.08, with a volume of 4534 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.99.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.04.

First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:RIT)

First Asset Canadian Reit Income Fund (the Fund), formerly First Asset REIT Income Fund, is a Canada-based investment trust. The Fund’s investment objectives is to provide holders with the benefits of high monthly cash distributions together with the opportunity for capital appreciation through the active management of a diversified portfolio of real estate investment trusts (REITs) and real estate corporations that are listed on Canadian stock exchanges.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.