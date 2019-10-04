Finsbury Food Group (LON:FIF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $69.14

Shares of Finsbury Food Group plc (LON:FIF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.14 and traded as low as $77.35. Finsbury Food Group shares last traded at $79.10, with a volume of 30,994 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 69.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 71.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.54.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.34 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Finsbury Food Group’s previous dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Finsbury Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.57%.

Finsbury Food Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of cakes, bread, and bakery snack products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a range of bread and morning goods, such as rolls, hot cross buns, muffins, artisan breads, and healthy lifestyle and organic breads, as well as baguettes, doughnuts, and morning pastries under the Village Bakery, Vogel's, and Cranks Organic brands; and cakes, including sponge cakes, loaf cakes, seasonal cakes, and individually portioned sweet snacks, such as chocolate cake bites, cake slices, cake bars, and mini rolls.

