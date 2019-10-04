FinnCap Reaffirms Corporate Rating for Aggregated Micro Power (LON:AMPH)

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Aggregated Micro Power (LON:AMPH) in a report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of AMPH remained flat at $GBX 73 ($0.95) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.20. Aggregated Micro Power has a 52-week low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 110 ($1.44). The stock has a market capitalization of $46.28 million and a P/E ratio of 38.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 71.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 73.73.
Aggregated Micro Power Company Profile
Featured Story: Candlestick
Receive News & Ratings for Aggregated Micro Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aggregated Micro Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.