FinnCap Reaffirms Corporate Rating for Aggregated Micro Power (LON:AMPH)

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Aggregated Micro Power (LON:AMPH) in a report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of AMPH remained flat at $GBX 73 ($0.95) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.20. Aggregated Micro Power has a 52-week low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 110 ($1.44). The stock has a market capitalization of $46.28 million and a P/E ratio of 38.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 71.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 73.73.

Aggregated Micro Power Company Profile

Aggregated Micro Power Holdings Plc operates as a distributed energy company in the United Kingdom. The company's Project Development segment develops, finances, and manages distributed energy projects focusing on biomass heat, steam, and combined heat and power. This segment also engages in renewable heat and grid balancing; the biomass business, including fuel supply, operation and maintenance, installation, and financing activities; and investing in infrared heating, electric vehicle charging, and batteries.

