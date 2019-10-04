Financial Analysis: Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) versus Meridian Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EBSB)

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) and Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of Meridian Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Meridian Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China and Meridian Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China 26.65% 12.93% 1.06% Meridian Bancorp 22.96% 8.77% 0.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China and Meridian Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China 0 0 0 0 N/A Meridian Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Meridian Bancorp has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential downside of 6.22%. Given Meridian Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Meridian Bancorp is more favorable than Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China and Meridian Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China $159.15 billion 1.47 $44.98 billion N/A N/A Meridian Bancorp $236.68 million 4.20 $55.77 million $1.06 17.60

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China has higher revenue and earnings than Meridian Bancorp.

Dividends

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Meridian Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Meridian Bancorp pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meridian Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meridian Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China beats Meridian Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China Company Profile

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services primarily in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions. This segment's products and services include corporate loans, trade financing, deposit-taking activities, corporate wealth management services, custody activities, various corporate intermediary services, etc. The Personal Banking segment provides personal loans and cards, deposits, personal wealth management, and personal intermediary services to individual customers. The Treasury Operations segment is involved in the money market transactions, investment securities, and foreign exchange transactions, as well as holding of derivative positions. The company also offers e-banking services, including Internet, telephone, and mobile banking services; and fund and asset management, trust, financial leasing, broker dealer, insurance, and other financial services. It operates approximately 16,394 domestic institutions and 426 overseas institutions. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate loans, which are secured by properties used for business purposes, such as office buildings, industrial facilities, and retail facilities; one- to four-family residential loans comprising mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase or refinance existing homes; multi-family real estate loans; construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans that include automobile loans, loans secured by savings or certificate accounts, credit builders, and annuity and overdraft loans. In addition, the company offers non-deposit financial products, which comprise mutual funds, annuities, stocks, and bonds through a third-party broker-dealer; and long-term care insurance products. Further, it is also involved in the securities transactions business; and holding foreclosed real estate properties. The company operates 37 full-service locations, as well as 1 mobile branch and 3 loan centers. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Peabody, Massachusetts.

