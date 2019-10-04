Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $6,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,052,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,818,000 after purchasing an additional 654,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,423,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,481,000 after acquiring an additional 832,897 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,655,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,298,000 after acquiring an additional 524,649 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,637,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,491,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.98. 1,181,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,250,581. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.12 and a 1 year high of $30.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 18th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

In related news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.93 per share, with a total value of $103,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,045.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Lars C. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $743,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,186,975.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura set a $29.00 price target on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.50 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

