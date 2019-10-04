Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Down 6.4%

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)’s stock price dropped 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $14.54, approximately 663,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 738,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.53.

FATE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The firm has a market cap of $971.04 million, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.41.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 934.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 180.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 857,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $15,000,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amir Nashat sold 21,409 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $481,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 382,641 shares of company stock valued at $8,614,708 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,927,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,437,000 after purchasing an additional 953,756 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 752,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 593,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,048,000 after purchasing an additional 93,500 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 547,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 60,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 538,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

