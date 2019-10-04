Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRFHF traded up $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $430.01. 1,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,427. The business’s fifty day moving average is $441.63 and its 200 day moving average is $461.38. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has a fifty-two week low of $416.27 and a fifty-two week high of $544.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.85.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts.

