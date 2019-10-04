FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $257.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FactSet reported strong fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 results, beating both earnings and revenue estmates. The company looks strong on the back of higher organic revenues, increase in annual subscription value and robust global network. Acquisitions have helped FactSet broaden its product suite, thereby delivering innovative products and evolve as a global financial database company. The company's shareholder-friendly moves boost investors' confidence and positively impact earnings per share. FactSet's shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. However, the company continues to face stiff competition from other players providing financial market data, analytics and related services. Acquisitions-related integration risks, risks associated with foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations and high debt are other headwinds.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $242.00 to $230.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $217.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $233.00 to $224.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $239.25.

FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $238.19. 441,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,291. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $188.31 and a twelve month high of $305.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $269.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.70.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $364.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.39 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 63.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

In other news, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.86, for a total value of $21,214,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 467,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,199,712.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 42,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $12,417,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 599,991 shares in the company, valued at $174,885,376.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,631 shares of company stock worth $41,848,579. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,146,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,303,000 after buying an additional 586,547 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,704,000 after buying an additional 116,960 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,278,000 after buying an additional 26,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,415,000 after buying an additional 40,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 414,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,252,000 after buying an additional 183,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

