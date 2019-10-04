Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Lifted to “Outperform” at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $57.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $44.00.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FN. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Fabrinet to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $70.00 price target on Fabrinet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Fabrinet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.33.
Shares of Fabrinet stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.54. 228,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,656. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $62.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.18 and a 200-day moving average of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
In related news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $1,500,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Toh-Seng Ng sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,513.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,206 shares of company stock worth $5,242,670 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,452,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,494,000 after buying an additional 85,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,254,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,660,000 after buying an additional 139,078 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,848,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,162,000 after purchasing an additional 108,412 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 233.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,106,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,961,000 after purchasing an additional 775,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 956,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,532,000 after purchasing an additional 330,086 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fabrinet
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.
