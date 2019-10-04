Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Lifted to “Outperform” at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $57.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $44.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FN. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Fabrinet to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $70.00 price target on Fabrinet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Fabrinet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Shares of Fabrinet stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.54. 228,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,656. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $62.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.18 and a 200-day moving average of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $1,500,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Toh-Seng Ng sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,513.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,206 shares of company stock worth $5,242,670 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,452,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,494,000 after buying an additional 85,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,254,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,660,000 after buying an additional 139,078 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,848,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,162,000 after purchasing an additional 108,412 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 233.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,106,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,961,000 after purchasing an additional 775,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 956,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,532,000 after purchasing an additional 330,086 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

