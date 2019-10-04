Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Cut by Lau Associates LLC

Lau Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Lau Associates LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. CNB Bank increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 28,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 13,413 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 45,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 33,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $67.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,506,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,889,424. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $86.89. The company has a market capitalization of $298.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

