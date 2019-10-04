Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on XOG. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They set an underweight rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.65.

Extraction Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.68. 899,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,324,511. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $380.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $222.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extraction Oil & Gas will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 1.7% in the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 290,392 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 6.8% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 143,019 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 414,549 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the period. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 7.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

