Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis trimmed its position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,258 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $13,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 116.7% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 103.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 2,577.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 68.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 87.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXR traded up $1.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.93. The company had a trading volume of 94,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,233. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.18. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.70 and a 52 week high of $124.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.04 and its 200 day moving average is $109.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.09%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO James Overturf sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $51,383.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 65,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,107.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total transaction of $209,342.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at $867,480.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,464 shares of company stock worth $31,948,458 in the last ninety days. 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $121.00 target price on Extra Space Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.53.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

