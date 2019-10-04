Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) PT Raised to $72.00 at Sidoti

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) had its price objective raised by Sidoti from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Sidoti currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EXPO. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Exponent from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Exponent from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Exponent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.75.

EXPO traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.36. 547,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. Exponent has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $72.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.04. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29 and a beta of 0.41.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exponent will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

In related news, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 75,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $5,306,737.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,805 shares in the company, valued at $17,691,819.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Harri Kytomaa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $140,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,775.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,773 shares of company stock valued at $7,227,536. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exponent in the second quarter worth $2,986,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 147.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 80,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 6.8% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 38.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 46,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

