EVOS Price Reaches $0.0015 (EVOS)

EVOS (CURRENCY:EVOS) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One EVOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. EVOS has a market cap of $15,669.00 and $175.00 worth of EVOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EVOS has traded 141.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00020761 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00010174 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Galilel (GALI) traded 90.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000098 BTC.

EVOS Coin Profile

EVOS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

It was first traded on September 15th, 2018. EVOS's total supply is 10,606,778 coins. EVOS's official Twitter account is @evoscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The official website for EVOS is www.evos.one.

Buying and Selling EVOS

EVOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EVOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EVOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

