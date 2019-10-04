Everipedia Market Capitalization Achieves $9.70 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Everipedia has a total market cap of $9.70 million and approximately $537,767.00 worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One Everipedia token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, BigONE, DragonEX and OTCBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Everipedia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012303 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00190217 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.14 or 0.01014631 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00023675 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00089456 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia launched on July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,005,334,883 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,300,313,588 tokens. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Everipedia Token Trading

Everipedia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Upbit, Bancor Network, Bitfinex, DragonEX and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.