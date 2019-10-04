Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Nomura began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity set a $85.00 price target on shares of Etsy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.31. 80,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,054,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 92.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.26. Etsy has a 1-year low of $38.02 and a 1-year high of $73.35.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $181.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.28 million. Etsy had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, insider Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $288,002.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,674. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $200,013.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,711.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,460 shares of company stock worth $923,477 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the second quarter valued at $347,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter valued at $5,386,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 11.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the second quarter valued at $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

