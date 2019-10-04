Etrion (TSE:ETX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.22

Etrion SA (TSE:ETX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.22 and traded as high as $0.20. Etrion shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 10,500 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $76.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29,731.70, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.22.

Etrion Company Profile (TSE:ETX)

Etrion Corporation, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates solar power generation plants. It operates through two segments, Solar Energy Chile and Solar Energy Japan. The company owns 44 megawatts of installed solar capacity in Japan. It sells its electricity to the Japanese public utilities, Tokyo Electric Power Company, and Tohoku Electric Power Co,Inc The company was formerly known as PetroFalcon Corporation and changed its name to Etrion Corporation in September 2009.

Read More: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Etrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.