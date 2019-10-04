ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MORL) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.42

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MORL)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.42 and traded as low as $13.58. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN shares last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 2,131 shares changing hands.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.0566 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 21.9%.

