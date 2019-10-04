Ethos (ETHOS) Reaches Market Cap of $5.91 Million

Ethos (CURRENCY:ETHOS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Ethos token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000737 BTC on exchanges including Radar Relay, CoinExchange, HitBTC and IDEX. In the last week, Ethos has traded up 18.1% against the dollar. Ethos has a market cap of $5.91 million and $690,536.00 worth of Ethos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ethos

Ethos’ genesis date was June 28th, 2017. Ethos’ total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The official website for Ethos is www.ethos.io . Ethos’ official Twitter account is @Ethos_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethos is /r/ethos_io

Ethos Token Trading

Ethos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, CoinExchange, IDEX, Cobinhood, Binance, Bithumb, AirSwap, Kyber Network, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethos using one of the exchanges listed above.

