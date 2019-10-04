Ether Zero Price Hits $0.0323 on Major Exchanges (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 64.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded 67.1% lower against the dollar. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $5.33 million and $789,317.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0323 or 0.00000394 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, DigiFinex, Cryptopia and EXX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $175.90 or 0.02146404 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00056466 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 56.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 207,320,859 coins and its circulating supply is 165,291,446 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Hotbit, DigiFinex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.