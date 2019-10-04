Essential Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) Trading Down 2.3%

Essential Energy Services Ltd (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) was down 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22, approximately 1,564 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 39,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24.

About Essential Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EEYUF)

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies primarily in western Canada. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion, and production and workover services through its fleet of coil tubing rigs, fluid and nitrogen pumpers, and ancillary equipment.

